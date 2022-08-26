Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lanes blocked on I-64 West near Third Street due to crash

All lanes have been blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on...
All lanes have been blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit.

Officials arrived on scene and are working to clear the accident. There is no word on any injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while the scene is cleared.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Lane closures scheduled on I-64 West starting Monday night
FILE: Kentucky State Fair 2021
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
TRIMARC reported at least three vehicles may have been involved.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked
A year-long project that closed a section of Frankfort Avenue to replace water mains in...
Louisville Water announces Frankfort Avenue reopen to two-way traffic ahead of schedule