Lanes blocked on I-64 West near Third Street due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit.

Officials arrived on scene and are working to clear the accident. There is no word on any injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while the scene is cleared.

This story may be updated.

