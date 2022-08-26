Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit.

Early investigation from Louisville Metro Police said an adult woman had been driving west on I-64 around the 4-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle.

Police said the woman was trapped inside her vehicle as Louisville Fire and Rescue and EMS arrived.

The woman was safely removed from the overturned vehicle and was taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries, police confirmed.

As of 3:15 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes have since reopened.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.