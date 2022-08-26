Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Eleana Paul was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of...
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old Louisville woman has been found
Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of...
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
A grieving mother says she was scammed out of funeral money while burying her son.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera