Man arrested after wanting to drug, kidnap child from school, authorities say

Reid Duran, 35, is accused of trying to abduct a child with candy at a school. (Source: WXIX)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
XENIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Ohio say a man is facing multiple charges after he admitted to going to an elementary school to drug and kidnap a child.

WXIX reports authorities were called Monday evening by St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins about an unknown man, later identified as 35-year-old Reid Duran, who entered the school during an open house.

According to Adkins, Duran lied to him about who he was and why he was at the school.

Court documents said Adkins met officers in the parking lot and told them about Duran.

Authorities said Duran told them several stories about why he was at the school before eventually admitting that he came to the school to kidnap a juvenile.

Court documents shared that Duran voluntarily went to the Xenia Police Division. However, while speaking to officers, he picked up a pen, stood up and violently lunged at an officer.

Sgt. Lon Etchison of the Xenia Police Division said the officer defended himself and took Duran into custody.

According to court documents, Duran told officers that he was attempting to find a small child for sexual favors at the school. He also claimed that he preferred children between the ages of five and 13.

Duran reportedly told officers that he planned to give a child a Starburst candy that would tranquilize them. He said he planned to wait until the child passed out and then remove them from school.

Sgt. Etchison said Duran attempted to escape police custody after his interview and had to be physically restrained. Duran was then taken to the Greene County Jail.

Police said Duran has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, one count of felonious assault and one count of escape. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7026.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

