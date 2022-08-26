Contact Troubleshooters
Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

