Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in southern Louisville Metro.

According to Louisville Metro police, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road, just north of the Bullitt/Jefferson County line.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was heading north on Blue Lick Road when the operator lost control, crossed the center line and struck a telephone pole.

The adult man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

