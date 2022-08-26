Contact Troubleshooters
Rainbow Blossom celebrates 2nd anniversary of Blossom Bar with special discounts

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rainbow Blossom’s St. Matthews and Highlands locations are offering special deals to celebrate two years of their Blossom Bar!

That bar offers healthy takes on smoothies made with quality ingredients. The concept started near the beginning of the pandemic. It’s continued to go strong despite labor and supply chain shortages.

On Friday, August 26, every item at the Blossom Bar is $2 off when purchased in person. There will also be a series of social media giveaways.

The St. Matthews location has something extra special as well. Make your smoothie even more green by using their Blossom Bike to grind up the beverage.

“It’s been a challenging time to open and maintain a new concept in our stores”, said Summer Auerbach, Rainbow Blossom Owner. “I’m proud of our team and the quality of product they continue to create.”

