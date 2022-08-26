Contact Troubleshooters
Relationship between Louisville Black and Jewish communities under repair

Josh Judah
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The decision by the Jewish Community of Louisville to hire former LMPD Assistant Chief Josh Judah drew intense criticism from Black community leaders and members of the Jewish faith.

On Thursday, Judah resigned from the position.

His hiring was seen as a symbol of blindness to the last two years of pain in Louisville. Now, it’s being treated as an eye-opening event.

“He is symbolic of something painful to the Black community,” said Rabbi Robert Slosberg.

He said people do not experience the same things in our day-to-day lives. That gap can lead to misunderstandings and mistakes.

Slosberg thinks that may have happened with the Jewish Community of Louisville’s decision to hire former LMPD assistant chief Josh Judah. He said an outside security consultant wouldn’t understand Judah’s symbolism to Louisville.

“It probably would be really difficult to understand the context of life in Louisville and what this might mean,” Slosberg said.

A letter sent to Jewish community leadership following a town hall raised very specific concerns about Judah. That Judah was seen as responsible for over policing in the West End, abusive treatment of protesters in 2020, and the death of David McAtee.

“Leadership made a decision that did not match the work or the hearts of most of the people in the community,” Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said.

She blasted the decision in a tweet. But she said Judah’s resignation and contacts from members of the Jewish community let her know the concerns were heard.

“I don’t think the first job you give a bank robber is the bank manager,” Reynolds said. “There has to be healing, there has to be some work.”

She said conversations are happening. Slosberg said in the Jewish tradition, the work to understand the truth on both sides is ongoing.

“I think there are groups within the Jewish community that are meeting, and talking, and having some mediation to understand each other,” Slosberg said.

