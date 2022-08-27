911 and 988 mental health hotlines: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Crisis Call Diversion Program launched in March with the goal to help those suffering from a mental health crisis.

Since then, the Deputy Director of Metro Emergency Services, Kelly Jones, said they have received over 1,000 calls.

However, due to staffing and the divisions they cover, they have only been able to respond to a portion of them.

”We’ve been able to respond to over 300 of those calls and give folks access to different types of services, which has enhanced our ability to cut down on police runs,” Jones said. “On police time.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the program back in October, partnering with Seven Counties Services to hire and train the crisis triage workers and their mobile crisis response team.

The pilot program started in LMPD’s 4th Division, which has now expanded to the 1st and 2nd divisions.

The Behavioral Health Hub is inside the 911 call center and has crisis triage workers handle the situations over the phone.

Jones said they help determine the caller’s needs, resources available, and if they need to send their mobile crisis team out to help them in person.

Another resource for those suffering a mental crisis is 988. The FCC asked Congress to change the suicide and crisis lifeline to a three digit number back in 2019.

Seven County Services Crisis Center Director Geneva Robinson, said their call volume has gone up 50% since the number changed to 988.

“Just like we count on police, fire, and EMS to be there when we have an emergency along those lines, we want 988 to be seen as the mental health emergency services for our community,” Robinson said.

Whereas calling 911 would be more of a crisis concerning public safety, people can call 988 if they feel they are struggling with issues such as depression or suicidal thoughts, Robinson said.

“It’s beginning to kind of reduce some of the stigma around saying ‘I having a mental health crisis, I’m feeling down, I’m feeling depressed. I don’t know how to take care of this or where to turn,’” Robinson added. “It’s been a real blessing that this line is up and available in our state because they’ve needed it more than ever.”

Both centers said they need more staff to keep up with demand.

If the 911 diversion program gets the staff they need, Jones said he hopes to operate 24/7 in all LMPD divisions to help every person in need.

For more information, to donate, or apply to help out on the 988 help line at Seven County Services, click or tap here.

