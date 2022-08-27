Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a fatal crash on I-65 southbound near the Gene Snyder Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Kimberly Neuner, 43, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

Neuner suffered blunt force trauma in the the accident, causing her death.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Neuner was traveling south on I-65 lost control of her vehicle for some unknown reason and hit the median wall.

The car continued to travel southbound after hitting the wall and proceeded to rear end a commercial vehicle with a trailer attached.

After hitting the commercial vehicle, Neuner received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

