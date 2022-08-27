FORECAST: Weekend heat peaks on Sunday, storms ramp up Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mid 90s for a few on Sunday, hottest day since early August

Storms arrive on Monday - a few in the morning, more in the evening

Heat and humidity take a break by late next week behind a couple of cold fronts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds and perhaps a rogue shower are in the forecast for this evening, but the tiny rain chance and the clouds will dwindle even more overnight as we lose the heating of the day.

Expect overnight lows in the 70s heading toward Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be the hottest day in weeks as highs in the city get into the mid 90s, with lower 90s for most outside the city center.

Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with only a small chance of a pop-up downpour. Storm chances will slowly increase Sunday night as moisture pours in from the south ahead of a cold front beginning its approach from the north.

Consequently, low temperatures will only drop into the 70s thanks to this humidity boost. Monday’s storm chance starts off fairly small in the morning, but blossoms in the afternoon and especially the evening as the cold front gets closer to us during the heating of the day.

Highs will generally be in the 80s on Monday. Storms will continue at times Monday night into early Tuesday, favoring areas south of Louisville as we head toward Tuesday.

By the afternoon on Tuesday most of the storms will be confined to Southern Kentucky, with progressively drier weather elsewhere.

Wednesday looks totally dry behind this first cold front and a second, quieter front moving through Thursday will take our humidity down even more for the end of the workweek.

