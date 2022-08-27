LMPD searching for missing 11-year-old from Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old.

According to LMPD, Braedon Shaw was last seen on August 26 on the 4700 block of East Pages Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Braedon may have gone to school in the vicinity of 4600 Valley Station Road and he was reported missing around 7:45p.m Friday.

Braedon was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the Stuart Academy logo.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

