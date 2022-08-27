Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Aug. 26, 2022:

Male - 7, Ballard - 12

Floyd Central - 7, Manual - 45

Central - 8, St. Xavier - 44

North Bullitt - 0, Christian Academy-Louisville - 48

Spencer County - 19, Bullitt East - 16

Southern - 25, Marion C. Moore - 32

Collins - 48, Bullitt Central - 14

Doss - 0, Pleasure Ridge Park - 54

Trinity - 3, Moeller (Cincinnati) - 28

South Oldham - 12, Fairdale - 21

Great Crossing - 12, North Oldham - 0

Atherton - 21, Kentucky Country Day - 33

Eastern - 22, Bethlehem - 25

Iroquois - 0, Holy Cross - 36

Breckinridge County - 0, McLean County - 56

Scottsburg - 6, North Harrison - 42

North Hardin - 45, DeSales - 6

Brownstown Central - 13, Charlestown - 30

Clarksville - 26, West Washington - 36

Crawford County - 0, Eastern (Ind.) - 54

Fern Creek - 19, Johnson Central - 55

Frankfort - 52, Lynn Camp - 0

Seneca - 49, Shawnee - 0

Oldham County - 8, Shelby County - 28

Corydon Central - 40, Paoli - 67

New Albany - 7, Gibson Southern - 45

Salem - 12, Silver Creek - 28

Waggener - 12, Valley - 14

Jeffersonville - 28, Seymour - 31

Campbellsville - 42, Adair County - 20

Central Hardin - 37, Butler Traditional - 0

Western - 44, Jeffersontown - 14

Thomas Nelson - 14, Washington County - 21

Green County - 34, Nelson County - 29

Jennings County - 45, Brown County - 6

Larue County - 48, Taylor County - 45

Franklin County - 69, Western Hills - 0

Lafayette - 6, Scott County - 43

Berea Schools-KY - 2, Nicholas County - 32

Eminence - 18, Owen County - 32

Gallatin County - 8, Switzerland County (Ind.) - 21

Bardstown - 51, John Hardin - 0

