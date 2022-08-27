Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26 scores
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Aug. 26, 2022:
- Male - 7, Ballard - 12
- Floyd Central - 7, Manual - 45
- Central - 8, St. Xavier - 44
- North Bullitt - 0, Christian Academy-Louisville - 48
- Spencer County - 19, Bullitt East - 16
- Southern - 25, Marion C. Moore - 32
- Collins - 48, Bullitt Central - 14
- Doss - 0, Pleasure Ridge Park - 54
- Trinity - 3, Moeller (Cincinnati) - 28
- South Oldham - 12, Fairdale - 21
- Great Crossing - 12, North Oldham - 0
- Atherton - 21, Kentucky Country Day - 33
- Eastern - 22, Bethlehem - 25
- Iroquois - 0, Holy Cross - 36
- Breckinridge County - 0, McLean County - 56
- Scottsburg - 6, North Harrison - 42
- North Hardin - 45, DeSales - 6
- Brownstown Central - 13, Charlestown - 30
- Clarksville - 26, West Washington - 36
- Crawford County - 0, Eastern (Ind.) - 54
- Fern Creek - 19, Johnson Central - 55
- Frankfort - 52, Lynn Camp - 0
- Seneca - 49, Shawnee - 0
- Oldham County - 8, Shelby County - 28
- Corydon Central - 40, Paoli - 67
- New Albany - 7, Gibson Southern - 45
- Salem - 12, Silver Creek - 28
- Waggener - 12, Valley - 14
- Jeffersonville - 28, Seymour - 31
- Campbellsville - 42, Adair County - 20
- Central Hardin - 37, Butler Traditional - 0
- Western - 44, Jeffersontown - 14
- Thomas Nelson - 14, Washington County - 21
- Green County - 34, Nelson County - 29
- Jennings County - 45, Brown County - 6
- Larue County - 48, Taylor County - 45
- Franklin County - 69, Western Hills - 0
- Lafayette - 6, Scott County - 43
- Berea Schools-KY - 2, Nicholas County - 32
- Eminence - 18, Owen County - 32
- Gallatin County - 8, Switzerland County (Ind.) - 21
- Bardstown - 51, John Hardin - 0
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.