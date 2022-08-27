Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26 scores

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Aug. 26, 2022:

  • Male - 7, Ballard - 12
  • Floyd Central - 7, Manual - 45
  • Central - 8, St. Xavier - 44
  • North Bullitt - 0, Christian Academy-Louisville - 48
  • Spencer County - 19, Bullitt East - 16
  • Southern - 25, Marion C. Moore - 32
  • Collins - 48, Bullitt Central - 14
  • Doss - 0, Pleasure Ridge Park - 54
  • Trinity - 3, Moeller (Cincinnati) - 28
  • South Oldham - 12, Fairdale - 21
  • Great Crossing - 12, North Oldham - 0
  • Atherton - 21, Kentucky Country Day - 33
  • Eastern - 22, Bethlehem - 25
  • Iroquois - 0, Holy Cross - 36
  • Breckinridge County - 0, McLean County - 56
  • Scottsburg - 6, North Harrison - 42
  • North Hardin - 45, DeSales - 6
  • Brownstown Central - 13, Charlestown - 30
  • Clarksville - 26, West Washington - 36
  • Crawford County - 0, Eastern (Ind.) - 54
  • Fern Creek - 19, Johnson Central - 55
  • Frankfort - 52, Lynn Camp - 0
  • Seneca - 49, Shawnee - 0
  • Oldham County - 8, Shelby County - 28
  • Corydon Central - 40, Paoli - 67
  • New Albany - 7, Gibson Southern - 45
  • Salem - 12, Silver Creek - 28
  • Waggener - 12, Valley - 14
  • Jeffersonville - 28, Seymour - 31
  • Campbellsville - 42, Adair County - 20
  • Central Hardin - 37, Butler Traditional - 0
  • Western - 44, Jeffersontown - 14
  • Thomas Nelson - 14, Washington County - 21
  • Green County - 34, Nelson County - 29
  • Jennings County - 45, Brown County - 6
  • Larue County - 48, Taylor County - 45
  • Franklin County - 69, Western Hills - 0
  • Lafayette - 6, Scott County - 43
  • Berea Schools-KY - 2, Nicholas County - 32
  • Eminence - 18, Owen County - 32
  • Gallatin County - 8, Switzerland County (Ind.) - 21
  • Bardstown - 51, John Hardin - 0

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
Part of the August 26, 2022 backup on Interstate 71 North caused by an overturned semi at the...
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an...
Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26
Bellarmine sprint football kicks off practice
Bellarmine kicks off sprint football practice
Catch GameOn Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 8/20 recap
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19