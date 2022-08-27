Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman dead after crash on I-65 near Gene Snyder

The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some...
The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some unknown reason and hit the median wall.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash on I-65 southbound near I-265 Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some unknown reason and hit the median wall.

The car continued to travel southbound after hitting the wall and proceeded to rear end a commercial vehicle with a trailer attached.

After hitting the commercial vehicle, an adult female, driver of the car, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

All lanes of I-65 Southbound are closed at this time. Southbound traffic is being diverted to I-265.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an...
Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor
Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
Part of the August 26, 2022 backup on Interstate 71 North caused by an overturned semi at the...
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash

Latest News

When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was found with gunshot wounds.
Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
Inside the Cards 2022-2023
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 26 scores
The Louisville Metro Crisis Call Diversion Program launched in March with the goal to help...
911 and 988 mental health hotlines: What you need to know