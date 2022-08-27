Woman dead after crash on I-65 near Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash on I-65 southbound near I-265 Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some unknown reason and hit the median wall.

The car continued to travel southbound after hitting the wall and proceeded to rear end a commercial vehicle with a trailer attached.

After hitting the commercial vehicle, an adult female, driver of the car, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

All lanes of I-65 Southbound are closed at this time. Southbound traffic is being diverted to I-265.

