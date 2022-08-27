Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway.

When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was found with gunshot wounds. She was transported to UofL hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Or you may utilize our Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.