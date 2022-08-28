Contact Troubleshooters
All lanes of I-65 South near Fairgrounds closed due to accident

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed due to an accident.

According to Metro Safe, the call for a vehicle collision came in around 2:30p.m. Sunday.

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.

Traffic is being rerouted to Crittenden Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

