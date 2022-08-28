Contact Troubleshooters
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.
A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.(wcax)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Outer Loop at New Cut Road.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the driver of the motorcycle was driving eastbound on Outer Loop towards New Cut Road. A vehicle that was driving westbound on Outer Loop tried to make a left turn onto New Cut Road. That is when the car and motorcyclist collided in the intersection.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the motorcycle driver has been identified.

Samuel Richmond, 55, was transported to UofL hospital but later died from injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No charges are expected.

