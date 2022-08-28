Contact Troubleshooters
Fire set in Juvenile Detention Center in Lyndon

A female juvenile set a fire in one of the pods inside the center.
A female juvenile set a fire in one of the pods inside the center.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire was set at the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday.

According to the Lyndon Police Chief, a female juvenile set a fire in one of the pods inside the center.

During that time, three other juveniles got out of the area they were supposed to be in. One of those teens, a juvenile male, escaped. He was found a mile away from the detention center and was brought back.

The juvenile female, accused of setting the fire, will be charged with arson.

No one was seriously hurt and the center did not have to be evacuated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

