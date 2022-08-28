Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot Weekend Ahead

Thermometer graphic
Thermometer graphic(WAFB)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances slim this weekend
  • 90s into early next week
  • Scattered storms Monday & Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and muggy overnight under a mainly clear sky.

Temperatures will hold in the 60s for lows. Areas of fog possible early Saturday, especially in places that picked up the downpours Friday. A hot weekend unfolds with Saturday topping out in the lower 90s.

A few afternoon cumulus clouds will develop, but rain chances look slim. Only an isolated chance at 20%. The tiny downpour chance will fade Saturday night and leave us with a few clouds.

It’ll be a warmer night as moisture continues to flow into the area heading into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday and it’s even looking a little drier compared to Saturday as most of the isolated downpour chance will be away from our area.

Highs will be well into the 90s, making Sunday the hottest day of the next week.

Storms return with a cold front moving through Monday and Tuesday. It’ll leave us drier and cooler by mid to late next week the way things are shaping up!

