KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers' cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!
All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest.

All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!

KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers 2023 calendar as the picture for January.

To order the calendar, click or tap here.

