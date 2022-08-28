Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.

The girl was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and the man was taken to University Hospital. Officials said they are both expected to survive their injuries.

Half an hour later, officers were called to respond to a shooting on South 26th Street and West Broadway.

Officers found a man shot and he was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects for either shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these cases can call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

