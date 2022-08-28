Contact Troubleshooters
Mural unveiling at California Community Center

A well-known west Louisville artist is putting her imprint on another part of the city.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known west Louisville artist is putting her imprint on another part of the city.

Local artist Jaylin Stewart’s new mural titled, ‘This is Home’, was revealed at the California Community Center in West Louisville. This was made possible through the Artist Catalyst Program.

Stewart says she worked with the community to decide who to include in the mural and what paint to use.

“My goal with all of my artwork is to outlive me, Jaylin Stewart said. “For it to tell stories, to carry on legacies. And just to have my work in my neighborhood and my city, Where I am appreciated, where I have people out in 100 degree weather to see the work that I’m doing It really means the world to me.”

It took Stewart about a year to complete the mural.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

