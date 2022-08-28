Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south.

Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into several cars. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the pickup burst into flames and a person inside one of the cars was killed.

Three other people, including the driver of the pickup, was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are expected.

All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed at this time.

(Story ends after picture)

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash. (TRIMARC)

