Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south.

Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into several cars. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the pickup burst into flames and a person inside one of the cars was killed.

Three other people, including the driver of the pickup, was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are expected.

All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed at this time.

(Story ends after picture)

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.(TRIMARC)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some...
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an...
Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor
Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
Braedon Shaw was last seen on August 26 on the 4700 block of East Pages Lane in the Valley...
LMPD searching for missing 11-year-old from Valley Station neighborhood
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday...
Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash
Image depicting traffic cones
Lane closures scheduled on I-64 West starting Monday night
FILE: Kentucky State Fair 2021
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
TRIMARC reported at least three vehicles may have been involved.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked