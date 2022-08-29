1 killed in French Lick plane crash

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed at the French Lick Airport.

The crash was reported around 9:10 p.m. Saturday to Orange County 911. Upon arrival, first responders found the single engine plane with a wing on fire.

The name of the pilot, who was the only occupant, has not been released.

Investigative teams from the FAA and NTSB will process the scene and determine what caused the plane to crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.