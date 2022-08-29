Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 killed in French Lick plane crash

(Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed at the French Lick Airport.

The crash was reported around 9:10 p.m. Saturday to Orange County 911. Upon arrival, first responders found the single engine plane with a wing on fire.

The name of the pilot, who was the only occupant, has not been released.

Investigative teams from the FAA and NTSB will process the scene and determine what caused the plane to crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway
The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some...
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

Latest News

Some smaller carvings take about half an hour, but larger works can stretch into days!
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition
The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly three hours for crash investigation and...
ISP: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Jackson County multi-vehicle crash
Warren Johnson
Horse Cave man charged with conspiring to murder his estranged wife
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law.
Gov. Beshear signs EKY flooding relief bill