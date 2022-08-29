Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 killed in Ore. grocery store shooting; suspect believed dead

Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to...
Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to be the shooter, was found dead on scene.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Oregon responded to reports of an active shooter Sunday night in the area of The Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend.

Police responded to the scene about 7 p.m., KPTV reports.

The shooter is believed to have entered near the shopping center parking lot and fired shots into Big Lots. Then, the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway.

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store, where they shot and killed a second person.

Medics transported the first person who was shot to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police found an additional person they believe to be the shooter dead in the store.

Initial reports indicate that police did not fire any shots at the scene.

This is an active investigation. Police will continue to release information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway
The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some...
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
A female juvenile set a fire in one of the pods inside the center.
Fire set in Juvenile Detention Center in Lyndon

Latest News

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
Police believe the suspect set the house next door on fire after the shooting. He has not been...
Woman survives gunshots, forgives suspect who killed her sister
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week