2 men arrested in Hillview after police find suspected fentanyl, crystal meth inside vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview Police officers arrested two men after a vehicle search led to a drug bust.

Officers were called to respond to the Fivestar convenience store on 2780 East Blue Lick Road after two men in a parking lot were creating a disturbance, Hillview PD said.

According to an arrest report, two men who appeared under the influence were stumbling around the parking lot.

Officers approached 33-year-old Nicholas Simpson of Louisville and 35-year-old Nicholas Jacobsen of Shepherdsville.

The two said they were locked out of their car.

After helping them unlock the car, Simspon, the driver, consented to a vehicle search by officers.

During the search, officers found a handgun, rifle and two plastic baggies filled with 42 grams of suspected fentanyl and 48 grams of suspected crystal meth. Also recovered was $2,672 in cash and a pipe.

Hillview police officers arrested Nicholas Jacobson, 35, and Nicholas Simpson, 33. (Hillview Police Department)

Further investigation revealed both men were convicted felons.

They were arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance (meth), and aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Simpson was also charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

They are currently being held in Bullitt County Detention Center.

