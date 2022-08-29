Contact Troubleshooters
2 men arrested in Hillview after police find suspected fentanyl, crystal meth inside vehicle

(Left) Nicholas Jacobsen, 35 (Right) Nicholas Simpson, 33
(Left) Nicholas Jacobsen, 35 (Right) Nicholas Simpson, 33(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview Police officers arrested two men after a vehicle search led to a drug bust.

Officers were called to respond to the Fivestar convenience store on 2780 East Blue Lick Road after two men in a parking lot were creating a disturbance, Hillview PD said.

According to an arrest report, two men who appeared under the influence were stumbling around the parking lot.

Officers approached 33-year-old Nicholas Simpson of Louisville and 35-year-old Nicholas Jacobsen of Shepherdsville.

The two said they were locked out of their car.

After helping them unlock the car, Simspon, the driver, consented to a vehicle search by officers.

During the search, officers found a handgun, rifle and two plastic baggies filled with 42 grams of suspected fentanyl and 48 grams of suspected crystal meth. Also recovered was $2,672 in cash and a pipe.

Hillview police officers arrested Nicholas Jacobson, 35, and Nicholas Simpson, 33.
Hillview police officers arrested Nicholas Jacobson, 35, and Nicholas Simpson, 33.(Hillview Police Department)

Further investigation revealed both men were convicted felons.

They were arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance (meth), and aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Simpson was also charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

They are currently being held in Bullitt County Detention Center.

