Bellarmine receives $1 million to expand health program, simulation center

Bellarmine University received a $1 million investment to expand their College of Health Professions and create a new simulation training center.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University received a $1 million investment to expand their College of Health Professions and create a new simulation training center.

The Federal award was announced on Monday by Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth, who secured the award for the college through the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program, according to a release.

Bellarmine will use the funds to purchase advanced health technology for its simulation training center and hire additional staffing. The funds will also allow extended support for training and education of students, including opportunities for Jefferson County Public Schools students from K-12.

Yarmuth said the funds were much needed as the need to grow the healthcare workforce continues.

“This project is not just about making sure the students in the college of health professions get state-of-the-art training,” Yarmuth said. “It’s also about getting younger students, K through 12 students, excited about this field of study and pursuing health careers. In doing so, Bellarmine is taking on one of the biggest challenges in health care for the foreseeable future, and that is the growing demand for skilled professionals.”

Once completed, the lab will teach students how to give medical help to pregnant women, newborn babies and elderly patients with the new simulation technology.

