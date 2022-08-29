‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Louisville Zoo this October

Contact Troubleshooters
‘Boo at the Zoo’ Halloween event begins October 1
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back it’s “merry, not scary” annual Halloween event this October.

“Boo at the Zoo” will be returning for its 41st year, running Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. in Oct., according to the Louisville Zoo.

The popular event allows guests to dress up in their Halloween costumes and explore the zoo after-hours as it becomes a living storybook.

The zoo said kids 11-years-old and under can meet various characters, have their photos taken at multiple photo opportunities, and safely trick-or-treat all in one location.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags, with reusable bags on sale at the gift shop for $2 while supplies last.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.. Prices are $13 for non-member adults and children 3 and over, $6.50 for member adults and children and free for children 2 and under.

The cost includes admission, parking, the Spooktacular Carousel, Spider House and Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attractions.

A limited number of anytime tickets can be purchased at participating Meijer stores for $11 starting Sept. 25.

For more information and to purchase tickets starting Sept. 6, click or tap here.

