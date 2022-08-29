Contact Troubleshooters
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBSTER, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people use paint and brushes to create art. Abby Peterson uses a chainsaw.

The Breckinridge County native has been carving for about a decade. He’s been making a living out of it for the last 6 years.

“10 years ago I was kind of at a low point in life and said a prayer to God, I said God I’ll meet you halfway. The next morning I was in the woods and something told me to carve a bear head. So here I am over 10 years later and thousands of carving later and it’s what I love to do,” said Peterson.

His most recent accomplishment is winning the Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship. He carved an elk out of a 440-year-old log in 35 hours. He was one of only 12 artists invited to the contest in British Columbia.

“I was really just honored to be invited. Excited to be there I’ve been waiting for that call since I started carving. It’s invitation only, you can’t apply for it,” said Peterson.

He tours the country with his work as well. He’s traveling to South Dakota to build a 40-foot-tall jackalope later this year.

He will be a little closer to home in early September for the Lanesville Heritage Weekend. Peterson and some of his woodcarving friends are getting together to carve hard and auction off their work on Sept. 10 and 11.

You can check out Peterson and his shop on his Facebook page.

