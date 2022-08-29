Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Stormy at times this afternoon and tonight

(WKYT)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered thunderstorms for the daytime period with another round this evening
  • Some of the rainfall could cause flash flooding and localized strong wind gusts
  • Much calmer and less-humid after Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The radar will light up this afternoon with clusters of showers and thunderstorms. A few could be briefly strong if not severe, so be weather aware. Outside of the thunderstorms, enough breaks will take place to push highs closer to 90 degrees.

Expect more rounds of thunderstorms this evening before a brief break as we await for fading thunderstorms to arrive from the north overnight.

Early showers on Tuesday will quickly head off to the east, allowing for a dry trend to kick in by the afternoon hours yet still warm with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear with lows in the 60s.

A drop in temperature and humidity is expected late week and I would enjoy it, the humidity and the storm chance returns for the holiday weekend ahead.

