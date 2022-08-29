Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Two rounds of storms before a picture-perfect rest of the workweek

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms increase this afternoon, fade after sunset
  • Another round of storms moves in from the north pre-dawn Tuesday morning, some could be strong
  • Drier with lower humidity for a while after early Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While there will be a break from this afternoon’s numerous thunderstorms by midnight tonight, another line of storms will push in from the north generally after 2 a.m. These storms will be fading as they approach, but some may still be strong.

Tuesday morning’s storms will generally exit by midday, but we’ll need to watch for some isolated flooding problems until then. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the 80s in the wake of the storms as a cold front is passing through.

Tuesday night looks clear with lows dropping into the 60s. We’ll watch for some fog heading into Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a nice day with full sunshine and lower humidity behind Tuesday’s front. We’ll look for highs to top out in the 80s.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for Thursday and Friday, but moisture in the atmosphere returning by the weekend will help prop up some small storm chances. That small storm chance in the afternoon will stick around for the Labor Day holiday as well, with highs in the lower 90s possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, August 29, 2022

