Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can leave the information anonymously by calling the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or by using the department’s online crime tips portal.

