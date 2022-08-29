Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can leave the information anonymously by calling the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or by using the department’s online crime tips portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.