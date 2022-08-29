Contact Troubleshooters
Murder suspect charged after allegedly cutting off monitor while on home incarceration

Reco Smith, 20, has been charged with second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft, according to court documents.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A murder suspect on home incarceration returned to court after police said he cut off an ankle monitor and fled while in custody.

Reco Smith, 20, has been charged with second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft, according to court documents.

Smith was previously charged with murder, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment and fleeing police in relation to the death of 13-year-old Ki’Anthony Tyus, who was killed in a car crash on Dec. 22, 2018.

The incident happened on April 6, 2021, where Smith was scheduled to appear at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections’ home incarceration program office for a drug test.

Police said Smith was contacted around 11:24 a.m., where he told officials he was on his way. Around 1 p.m., the HIP office received a tamper notice on Smith’s ankle monitor.

Officials called Smith again to see if he was still on his way, according to court documents.

Smith responded, stating “I cut that s***, stop calling.”

The cut ankle monitor was later found by officials on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and the monitor’s charger was missing.

Smith was arrested on Saturday afternoon and is due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

