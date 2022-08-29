Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana deputy accused of posing as New Albany officer facing felony charges

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Identity Deception and Obstruction of Justice
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Identity Deception and Obstruction of Justice(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing felony charges after he allegedly sent an accusatory email posing as a New Albany police officer.

In May 2022, an email was sent to officers at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg, the Floyd County Prosecutor’s office, The Floyd County Sheriff, the Floyd County Courts system, and two Louisville news broadcasting stations, ISP said in a release.

The sender of the email claimed they were a New Albany police officer and made allegations of officer misconduct within the department. ISP said the email also alleged that although the sender reported allegations, the issues were not being addressed.

Included in the email was a telephone number and identifying information about the posed officer’s family.

ISP began an investigation and reached out to the New Albany officer listed as the email’s author. He told detectives he did not send the email and was not aware it had been sent.

Detectives found the NAPD and ISP previously addressed or investigated the alleged offenses in the initial email. The Floyd County Prosecutor concurred with the investigator’s findings.

On Monday, the Floyd County Superior court issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Ralph Weaver of Lanesville, Indiana. He turned himself in on the same day.

Weaver is currently employed as a deputy with the Harrison County Sherriff’s Department and is a former New Albany City police officer.

He is facing one count of identity deception and one count of obstruction of justice.

