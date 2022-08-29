UofL kicks off series of events leading to Juneteenth 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is hosting a series of events highlighting the journey to freedom for African-American descendants of enslaved persons ahead of next year’s Juneteenth.

The first event, scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Student Activities Center, will be a campus discussion with Reena Evers-Everette, the daughter of civil rights activists Medgar and Myrlie Evers-Williams.

“As part of our year-long celebration of the significance of Juneteenth, and to educate the campus and general community about the impact slavery had and continues to have on the United States and the rest of the world, UofL is planning a year-long series that will culminate in the University of Louisville’s Juneteenth 2023 festivities,” UofL Vice President of the Office of Diversity and Equity Lee Gill said.

Medgar Evers was a member of the NAACP who was assassinated by a white supremacist in front of the Evers family home.

Myrlie Evers-Williams relocated the family to California when Reena was only 8 years old. Reena later graduated from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology before returning to Mississippi in 2012 to continue her father’s legacy at the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute.

Evers-Everette’s mission is to cultivate positive social change, social and economic justice and research on equity.

The series will continue with multiple events and guest speakers leading to Juneteenth 2023. The university is working with Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, the daughter of the late Malcolm X, to host the events.

