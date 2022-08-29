Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

(Source: CNN, WPTV, Truth Social, Twitter, POOL)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway
The driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some...
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop Saturday night.
Fatal motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
A female juvenile set a fire in one of the pods inside the center.
Fire set in Juvenile Detention Center in Lyndon

Latest News

Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem