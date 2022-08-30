2 Louisville murder suspects on home incarceration arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two murder suspects on home incarceration, who were on the run for more than a year, were caught within days of each other.

The two cases are independent of one another, however they both have similarities.

Both Brandon Johnson and Reco Smith were both facing charges for murder, they were both out on home incarceration, and they are now both accused of cutting their monitoring devices off an going on the run.

“Do you understand the charges against you?” Judge Annette Karem asked Smith Tuesday morning during his arraignment.

“Yes ma’am,” Smith responded.

According to court documents, Smith is now facing an escape charge, among others, since going missing in April 2021 after the death of 13-year-old Ki’Anthony Tyus.

Smith was the driver of the stolen car that fled, crashed and killed the child in 2019.

His original bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Charles Cunningham.

Smith’s public defender submitted multiple requests for his bond to be reduced, which were all denied by Cunningham.

But later, when the COVID pandemic struck, Smith was granted home incarceration. The court documents include the public defender’s pleas including copies of the orders to be implemented across the state about the pandemic by Governor Andy Beshear.

Smith was being monitored through his ankle bracelet until just before a court date. That’s when the records indicate he’d cut off his bracelet and left it on the steps of the courthouse.

It would be one year before Smith would be caught.

Despite the violent charges and the year-long escape, Smith got a $5000 bond right after the arrest.

WAVE News Troubleshooters are waiting to find out which judge set that bond amount.

Once he got before Judge Annette Karem Tuesday for his arraignment, the $5,000 bond also surprised her.

“And the bond on this is $5,000?” she asked during the arraignment.

“It is $5,000,” the prosecutor replied.

Karen increased the bond by another $10,000 and declined his request to pay only 10%.

Within days of Smith’s arrest, Brandon Johnson was also brought in to Metro Department of Corrections.

Johnson was also on the run for almost exactly a year on a murder charge.

It was 2018 when 27-year-old Dwanye Sensley was killed by multiple gunshots. Johnson was arrested and charged shortly after.

Johnson, who already had numerous convictions for other violent offenses, such as wanton endangerment, agreed to plead guilty.

In exchange, he got two things the court records show. The murder charge was changed to manslaughter and he was allowed out on HIP to wait for his sentence in Judge Anne O’Connell’s courtroom.

Notes in the file indicate prosecutors did not object to Johnson being sent home instead of jail.

Before Johnson’s sentencing hearing, just like Smith, he allegedly took off running too.

He got an original $10,000 bond for the escape.

In addition to the bonds for the escape charges, they both also have bonds for their previous charges.

Both men are now being held at LMDC.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.