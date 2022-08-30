20-year-old man killed in Okolona neighborhood motorcycle crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a 20-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Nathan Young, 20, died due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the location.

Early investigation found the driver of the car was traveling south on Preston and made a left turn on Oaklawn when the motorcyclist, who was headed north, crashed into the car.

Young died at the scene. Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

LMPD continues the investigation.

