Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating.

Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington.

Washington said there were building and safety issues with the current restaurant’s location, and that the new restaurant would be able to better serve customers.

According to a post on social media, the restaurant on South 2nd Street will remain open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays while renovations on the new building are completed.

Washington opened the first Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More location on Preston Highway in 2013. The South 2nd Street location was opened soon afterwards.

Following the pandemic, all locations with the exception of the South 2nd Street location closed.

Washington said he hopes to work with franchise partners to open up additional locations.

