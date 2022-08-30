‘The Big Table’ community potluck dinner returns to Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is looking to bring communities together through food as “The Big Table” event returns to Iroquois Park.

The potluck dinner event aimed at celebrating Louisville’s diverse culture is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests coming to the event are asked to bring a dish, fruit, dessert or non-alcoholic drink with a recipe card to share with at least eight people, showcasing a person or family’s background.

The Big Table last happened in 2019 and brought in more than 1,800 people, according to a release. After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, city officials said it hopes to bring in even more people to sit down, share food and join in conversation.

“What we need is dialogue,” Cathy Burkey, The Big Table co-creator said. “We need spaces where we can see one another, where we can see our similarities, our differences and find a path that’s between them. At the Big Table, we’re not talking directly to the issues that divide. Instead, we’re talking about the stories that are at the foundation of all the individuals at the table.”

Guests will also be allowed to bring instruments to join in a post-dinner global music jam, with music venues arranged along the event area.

For more information and to register for the event, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.