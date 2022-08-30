Contact Troubleshooters
Cats will be without Rodriguez for season opener

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach Mark Stoops was tight lipped on Monday, but leading rusher Chris Rodriguez was not on the depth chart for Saturday nights season opener against Miami (Ohio).

“When I have something to say, we’ll say it,” Stoops said at his weekly news conference. “I just have to say, these players have some rights as well, and I have to be very conscientious of that. I expect a few of them to have multiple game suspensions, but I don’t know. I’ll address it next week. I expect maybe one of them to be back next week, but we’ll see how that goes.”

Rodriguez, who rushed for 1,379 yards in 2021, was a first team All-SEC selection. He pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in July.

“I’ve been in tune to the situation for a while. I haven’t been withholding, it’s just, things change,” Stoops added. “Things evolve, things change. Information comes and goes. There’s different layers to things. That means there’s multiple different entities involved. I prefer not to dig into more (of that).  I’m not withholding anything. I’ve been pretty in tune to when I felt like things were going to happen, but I have bosses, and they have bosses, and so on.”

Kavosiey Smoke will get the start against he Redhawks.

“He has responded the right way. He is taking the coaching, he is taking the criticism in the proper way to make him better,” Stoops said. “Realizing that these coaches have high expectations for him, and our standard is high, and he has responded to that. I do not want to get into the negatives, I want to look at the positives that he has done, and he has handled it, he’s done it. He put himself in a position to get this start, and I am excited for him.”

Stoops is 59-53 in nine seasons as the UK head coach. His next win will tie him with Paul “Bear” Bryant as the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky history.

Miami at UK kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

