Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man seen looking into cars on the grounds of a JCPS elementary school was found to have a gun in his possession.

Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by JCPS police. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 8:35 a.m. today, Sutherland spotted in the parking lot of Atkinson Elementary School at 2811 Duncan St. looking into car on the lot. When he was approached by a school security officer, Sutherland tried to hide behind a dumpster.

When the JCPS officer arrived, he said Sutherland reached for something in his pants pocket which caused the butt of a handgun to be seen.

During a search of Sutherland, the officer found a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammo.

Sutherland is scheduled to be arraigned at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom tomorrow morning.

