Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun

Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools police after being found on the grounds of an elementary school with a gun and ammo.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man seen looking into cars on the grounds of a JCPS elementary school was found to have a gun in his possession.

Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by JCPS police. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 8:35 a.m. today, Sutherland spotted in the parking lot of Atkinson Elementary School at 2811 Duncan St. looking into car on the lot. When he was approached by a school security officer, Sutherland tried to hide behind a dumpster.

When the JCPS officer arrived, he said Sutherland reached for something in his pants pocket which caused the butt of a handgun to be seen.

During a search of Sutherland, the officer found a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammo.

Sutherland is scheduled to be arraigned at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom tomorrow morning.

