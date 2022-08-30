FORECAST: Cooler and less humid by Sunrise

WEATHER HEADLINES

Valley/river fog possible by sunrise

Heating up to 90° or higher into the holiday weekend

Thunderstorm chances will also ease back up for the “unofficial” end of summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are on track for a cooler overnight on Tuesday with just some river fog possible toward sunrise with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday looks sunny with low humidity, making it the pick of the week. What a great combo! Highs will top out in the 80s.

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is a mainly sunny affair with a smidge more humidity and warmth, allowing highs to jump into the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures and humidity levels will increase toward the holiday weekend but it remains too early to pick out which days will score a higher rain chance over the others. Stay close to the forecast for future adjustments that are likely to take place.

