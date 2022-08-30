FORECAST: Drier afternoon, lower humidity on the way!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine gradually returns this afternoon

Lower humidity and slightly cooler on Wednesday

Heat and scattered storms back for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The widespread rain is gone and sunshine will be returning this afternoon! Only a small chance of a shower or downpour will linger today mainly south of Louisville before we see that exit completely by tonight.

Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible heading into early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday looks sunny with low humidity. What a great combo! Highs will top out in the 80s.

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday sees the return of a touch of humidity and warmth, bringing us back into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Heading into the weekend we’ll watch for a disturbance to our south that will bring a few scattered storms at times, but right now those rain chances look low. We’ll keep an eye on them heading into Labor Day! We’ll also keep an eye on the heat too as highs look to get up toward 90 degrees through the holiday.

