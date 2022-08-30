FORECAST: Lower humidity and sunshine for a few days!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clearing skies and patchy fog overnight

Humidity takes a nosedive overnight as a cold front moves through

Heating back up with scattered storms for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the 60s. Patchy fog is possible heading into early Wednesday morning in the wake of the earlier rain and cold front.

Wednesday looks sunny with low humidity, making it the pick of the week. What a great combo! Highs will top out in the 80s.

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is a mainly sunny affair with a smidge more humidity and warmth, allowing highs to jump into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday is our next opportunity to hit 90 degrees in the city, but it’ll take until Saturday to see the scattered storm chance really kick back in during the afternoon. This comes as a cold front looks to move in from the north and stall out over our area for a couple days.

That leads to some questions about storm chances for Labor Day as the position of the front at that time will be critical. For now we’ll keep the chance low as a lot of the data coming in today has the front pushing somewhat south of our area by then. Stay tuned!

