FORECAST: Stormy start to the day

RAIN CHANCES: Heavy rain and lots of lightning with morning thunderstorms

TUESDAY: Lower humidity, slightly cooler

Hotter to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain at times, continue through the morning before pushing south. Clouds clear out through the afternoon as highs climb into the 80s.

Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight.

Mainly sunny on Wednesday with lower humidity. The sunshine will push highs back into the low to mid-80s.

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs return to the mid to upper 80s to end the week.

