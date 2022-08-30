FORECAST: Stormy start to the day
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- RAIN CHANCES: Heavy rain and lots of lightning with morning thunderstorms
- TUESDAY: Lower humidity, slightly cooler
- Hotter to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain at times, continue through the morning before pushing south. Clouds clear out through the afternoon as highs climb into the 80s.
Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight.
Mainly sunny on Wednesday with lower humidity. The sunshine will push highs back into the low to mid-80s.
Clear skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Highs return to the mid to upper 80s to end the week.
