Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Stormy start to the day

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Heavy rain and lots of lightning with morning thunderstorms
  • TUESDAY: Lower humidity, slightly cooler
  • Hotter to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain at times, continue through the morning before pushing south. Clouds clear out through the afternoon as highs climb into the 80s.

Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible overnight.

Mainly sunny on Wednesday with lower humidity. The sunshine will push highs back into the low to mid-80s.

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs return to the mid to upper 80s to end the week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 29, 2022

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
1 killed in French Lick plane crash
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Identity Deception and Obstruction of Justice
Southern Indiana deputy accused of posing as New Albany officer facing felony charges

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 29, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/23
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/22