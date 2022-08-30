Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash

Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by federal agents on January 25, 2022.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown is facing years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of city dollars.

Tracy Hudson, 41, entered a guilty plea last week in front of a federal judge.

Hudson was arrested last January by the FBI’s Civil Rights and Public Corruption Task Force for one count of wire fraud, WAVE News Troubleshooters broke.

According to the indictment, Hudson stole more than $762,000 of city funds between 2013 and 2019.

The FBI says she was using the money and city credit cards for her own personal gain. The indictment states she was making fake reimbursements and diverting cash into her own 401k.

Bardstown Mayor Richard Heaton revealed he suspected Hudson was stealing city money in September 2019.

Hudson was fired in October 2019.

The city collected $130,000 back from her through her attorneys. The case was turned over to the Kentucky State Police at the time.

Hudson faces 20 years in prison in addition to having property obtained with the stolen funds seized by the U.S. government.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
1 killed in French Lick plane crash
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Pickleball is in session at the new Baird Urban Sports Park!
Pickleball league starts this week at new Downtown Louisville courts
Darrius Tabron, 33
Louisville man charged with child abuse of 3-year-old
After 32 years of business, Ben Franklin Crafts is closing its doors.
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Bullitt Co. Woman’s family raising awareness about fentanyl risks