Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured.

Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.

Johnson is charged with the April 28, 2018 shooting death of Dwayne Sensley, 27. Court documents say Johnson told police that he shot Sensley after he caught him leaving out the back door of a home in the 1700 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.

On August 6, 2021, Johnson, who was on home incarceration for murder, assault and gun possession by a felon, cut off his tracking bracelet and vanished.

Johnson will be arraigned August 31 on the charges involving his escape.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.