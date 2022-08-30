Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested

Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29, 2022 after escaping from the Home...
Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29, 2022 after escaping from the Home Incarceration Program just over a year earlier. He is the suspect in a 2018 homicide in the 1700 block of St. Louis Ave.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured.

Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.

Johnson is charged with the April 28, 2018 shooting death of Dwayne Sensley, 27. Court documents say Johnson told police that he shot Sensley after he caught him leaving out the back door of a home in the 1700 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.

On August 6, 2021, Johnson, who was on home incarceration for murder, assault and gun possession by a felon, cut off his tracking bracelet and vanished.

Johnson will be arraigned August 31 on the charges involving his escape.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
A man was critically wounded in a August 28, 2022 shooting at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700...
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
1 killed in French Lick plane crash
Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash.
Person killed in wrong-way crash near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Dillon William Sutherland, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Jefferson County Public Schools...
Convicted felon found at JCPS school with handgun
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Lower humidity and sunshine for a few days!
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars of city cash
Pickleball is in session at the new Baird Urban Sports Park!
Pickleball league starts this week at new Downtown Louisville courts