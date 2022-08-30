Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting...
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Boone Square Park.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man in his 20s inside of a vehicle who had been shot.

Wampler said EMS arrived on scene and confirmed the man had died.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

