LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed a in crash in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive.
Early investigation found the driver of the car was traveling south on Preston and made a left turn on Oaklawn when the motorcyclist, who was headed north, crashed into the car.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
LMPD continues the investigation.
