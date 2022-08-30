LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed a in crash in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive.

Early investigation found the driver of the car was traveling south on Preston and made a left turn on Oaklawn when the motorcyclist, who was headed north, crashed into the car.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

LMPD continues the investigation.

